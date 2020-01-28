In a new interview, Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang says his parents rejected him when he came out to them at 17.

Yang said that after coming out he agreed to attend therapy sessions to alter his sexuality.

“They just sat me down and yelled at me and said, ‘We don’t understand this. Where we come from, this doesn’t happen,'” Yang told The New York Times.

“I’d only seen my father cry when my grandpa died and now he’s sobbing in front of me every day at dinner. … And I’m thinking, ‘How do I make this right?’ This is the worst thing you can do as a child of immigrants. It’s just like you don’t want your parents to suffer this much over you.”

“The first few sessions were talk therapy, which I liked, and then it veers off into this place of, ‘Let’s go through a sensory description of how you were feeling when you’ve been attracted to men.’ And then the counselor would go through the circular reasoning thing of, ‘Well, weren’t you feeling uncomfortable a little bit when saw that boy you liked?’ And I was like, ‘Not really.’ He goes, ‘How did your chest feel?’ And I was like, ‘Maybe I was slouching a little bit.’ And he goes, ‘See? That all stems from shame.’ It was just crazy. Explain the gay away with pseudoscience.”

Yang added that while attending college he had a second coming out with his parents who continued to reject his sexuality.

“I had this second coming out with them while I was in college and went through this whole flare-up again with them, where they couldn’t accept it,” he said.

“And then eventually, I just got to this place of standing firm and being like, ‘This is sort of a fixed point, you guys. I can’t really do anything about this. So, either you meet me here or you don’t meet me,'” Yang said.