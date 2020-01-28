The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Monday announced that it would honor out actor-writer Dan Levy with its Visibility Award at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on March 28.

The HRC Visibility Award “recognizes the outstanding efforts of those who use their talent and visibility to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.”

Levy is best known for starring in and co-creating with his father, Eugene Levy, the Canadian television sitcom Schitt's Creek.

“Through his advocacy, his creative leadership, and his hilarious, authentic portrayal as David Rose on Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy is moving LGBTQ visibility forward by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “By creating and inhabiting the world of Schitt’s Creek as a community where people are welcomed no matter who they are or whom they love, Levy is helping take all of us closer to that reality. We are incredibly excited to honor Dan Levy with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner.”

“I have been a longtime admirer and supporter of the HRC,” said Levy. “To be recognized by this organization means the world to me and I am incredibly touched by the honor.”

Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season is currently playing.