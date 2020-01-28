The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on
Monday announced that it would honor out actor-writer Dan Levy with
its Visibility Award at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on March 28.
The HRC Visibility Award “recognizes
the outstanding efforts of those who use their talent and visibility
to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.”
Levy is best known for starring in and
co-creating with his father, Eugene Levy, the Canadian television
sitcom Schitt's Creek.
“Through his advocacy, his creative
leadership, and his hilarious, authentic portrayal as David Rose on
Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy is moving LGBTQ visibility forward
by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are,” HRC President
Alphonso David said in a statement. “By creating and inhabiting the
world of Schitt’s Creek as a community where people are welcomed no
matter who they are or whom they love, Levy is helping take all of us
closer to that reality. We are incredibly excited to honor Dan Levy
with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner.”
“I have been a longtime admirer and
supporter of the HRC,” said Levy. “To be recognized by this
organization means the world to me and I am incredibly touched by the
honor.”
Schitt's Creek's sixth and final
season is currently playing.