Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have announced they're expecting their first child.

Ferguson, one of the stars of the ABC comedy Modern Family, announced the news during an appearance Thursday on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Actually, this is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone – If we could just keep it between the three of us and you all – but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband," Ferguson said.

When Corden asked the sex of the baby, Ferguson joked he was having a “human.”

Ferguson and Mikita, an attorney and founder of the nonprofit Tie The Knot, got engaged in 2012 while vacationing in Mexico and exchanged vows the following year.

Ferguson has received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his portrayal of Mitchell Pritchett, a gay man raising a daughter with his husband, on Modern Family. The show is in its eleventh and final season.