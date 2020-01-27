Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband
Justin Mikita have announced they're expecting their first child.
Ferguson, one of the stars of the ABC
comedy Modern Family, announced the news during an appearance
Thursday on The Late Late Show
with James Corden.
“Actually, this is something I
haven't even mentioned to anyone – If we could just keep it between
the three of us and you all – but I'm actually expecting a baby in
July with my husband," Ferguson said.
When Corden asked the sex of the baby,
Ferguson joked he was having a “human.”
Ferguson and Mikita, an attorney and
founder of the nonprofit Tie The Knot, got engaged in 2012 while
vacationing in Mexico and exchanged vows the following year.
Ferguson has received five Primetime
Emmy Award nominations for his portrayal of Mitchell Pritchett, a gay
man raising a daughter with his husband, on Modern Family. The
show is in its eleventh and final season.