Lil Nas X on Sunday won two Grammy Awards.

Nominated for six awards, Lil Nas X won in the Best Music Video and Pop Duo/Group Performance categories for his country hit “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Both wins were announced in a ceremony that took place several hours before the televised Sunday event.

Lil Nas X came out gay in a tweet in June.

He was also nominated for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Rap/Sung Performance.