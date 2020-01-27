Lil Nas X on Sunday won two Grammy
Awards.
Nominated for six awards, Lil Nas X won
in the Best Music Video and Pop Duo/Group Performance categories for
his country hit “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.
Both wins were announced in a ceremony
that took place several hours before the televised Sunday event.
Lil Nas X came out gay in a tweet in
June.
(Related: Lil
Nas X prayed that being gay was a phase.)
He was also nominated for Best New
Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Rap/Sung
Performance.