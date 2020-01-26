The Human Rights Campaign (HRC)
Foundation will honor CNN anchor Don Lemon for his LGBT advocacy
during the group's seventh annual Time to THRIVE Conference on
February 14-18 in Washington D.C.
HRC Foundation is the educational arm
of the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate. Its Time to THRIVE
conference “promotes safety, inclusion, and well-being for LGBTQ
and questioning youth.”
“Don Lemon has been an outspoken
voice for the LGBTQ community in the media and beyond for many years,
and we could not be more proud to honor him at this year’s Time to
THRIVE,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “His
tenacious reporting and dedication to telling stories that matter, as
well as his commitment to holding politicians and public officials
accountable, are invaluable qualities in today’s news cycle. As one
of the most recognizable individuals on television today, Don serves
as an inspiration to LGBTQ young people across the country.”
Lemon came out publicly in his 2011
memoir Transparent, making him the third openly gay news
personality at the time behind MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Thomas
Roberts.
The 53-year-old Lemon anchors CNN's
Emmy-winning CNN Tonight.
HRC will also honor actress and
transgender advocate Nicole Maines (The CW's Supergirl) and
National Black Justice Coalition's (NBJC) Camika Shelby for their
LGBT advocacy.
(Related: Nicole
Maines says Trump underestimated transgender community.)