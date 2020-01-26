The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation will honor CNN anchor Don Lemon for his LGBT advocacy during the group's seventh annual Time to THRIVE Conference on February 14-18 in Washington D.C.

HRC Foundation is the educational arm of the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate. Its Time to THRIVE conference “promotes safety, inclusion, and well-being for LGBTQ and questioning youth.”

“Don Lemon has been an outspoken voice for the LGBTQ community in the media and beyond for many years, and we could not be more proud to honor him at this year’s Time to THRIVE,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “His tenacious reporting and dedication to telling stories that matter, as well as his commitment to holding politicians and public officials accountable, are invaluable qualities in today’s news cycle. As one of the most recognizable individuals on television today, Don serves as an inspiration to LGBTQ young people across the country.”

Lemon came out publicly in his 2011 memoir Transparent, making him the third openly gay news personality at the time behind MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Thomas Roberts.

The 53-year-old Lemon anchors CNN's Emmy-winning CNN Tonight.

HRC will also honor actress and transgender advocate Nicole Maines (The CW's Supergirl) and National Black Justice Coalition's (NBJC) Camika Shelby for their LGBT advocacy.

(Related: Nicole Maines says Trump underestimated transgender community.)