Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, has signed into law an adoption bill that opponents say discriminates against LGBT families.

The AP reported that Lee signed the bill without fanfare.

House Bill 836 prohibits the state from requiring adoption agencies to place a child in a home that violates “the agency's written religious or moral convictions.”

Other states with similar laws include Virginia, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The bill, House Bill 836, cleared the House in April. The GOP-controlled Senate overwhelmingly (20-6) approved the bill on the first day of the 2020 legislative session and sent it to Lee for his signature.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, which had previously called on Lee to veto the bill, said that the law would “harm children.”

“It’s disturbing that Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that will harm children in Tennessee,” HRC President Alphonso David said. “Elected officials should protect all of their constituents, not just some. Now, Tennessee has the shameful distinction of being the first state to pass an anti-LGBTQ bill into law this year. This bill does nothing to improve the outcomes for children in care, shrinks the pool of prospective parents and is a blatant attempt to discriminate against LGBTQ Tennesseans.”