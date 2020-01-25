A bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity has advanced in the Virginia House of Delegates.

According to the Washington Blade, the bill cleared a House subcommittee on Thursday with a 5-1 vote.

The bill, titled the Virginia Values Act, now moves to the House General Laws Committee, which will hold a hearing on the proposed legislation on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Senate will begin consideration of a companion bill in the General Laws Committee.

Senator Adam Ebbin, an openly gay Democrat from Alexandria, sponsored the bill in the Senate.

Lawmakers are considering at least five LGBT rights bills – four of which have cleared the Senate.

(Related: Virginia Senate approves bill banning “ex-gay” therapy; two transgender rights bills.)

The flood of LGBT rights bills were introduced after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate for the first time since 1996.