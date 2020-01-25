A bill that seeks to prohibit
discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity has
advanced in the Virginia House of Delegates.
According to the
Washington
Blade, the bill cleared a House subcommittee on Thursday with
a 5-1 vote.
The bill, titled the Virginia Values
Act, now moves to the House General Laws Committee, which will hold a
hearing on the proposed legislation on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Senate will begin
consideration of a companion bill in the General Laws Committee.
Senator Adam Ebbin, an openly gay
Democrat from Alexandria, sponsored the bill in the Senate.
Lawmakers are considering at least five
LGBT rights bills – four of which have cleared the Senate.
(Related: Virginia
Senate approves bill banning “ex-gay” therapy; two transgender
rights bills.)
The flood of LGBT rights bills were
introduced after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate
for the first time since 1996.