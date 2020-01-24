The Church of England has reiterated
its position that marriage is for heterosexual couples.
The church's statement is in response
to the introduction of heterosexual civil partnerships in England.
“For Christians, marriage – that
is, the lifelong union between a man and a woman, contracted with the
making of vows – remains the proper context for sexual activity,”
the
church said in a pastoral statement.
“Sexual relationships outside
heterosexual marriage are regarded as falling short of God's purpose
for human beings,” it added.
England created civil partnerships in
2005 for gay and lesbian couples. In 2013, marriage was legalized for
gay couples. The law was amended to allow opposite-sex couples to
enter a civil partnership following a 2018 ruling.
Clergy, the church said, “should not
provide services of blessing for those who register a civil
partnership.”