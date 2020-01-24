Colton Haynes will star opposite Eliot
Glazer in a new comedy series from cable network AMC.
In I Run Hot, Haynes (Teen
Wolf, Arrow) will play a famous instagay, while Glazer stars as
an awkward curmudgeon.
“The show follows the unlikely
friendship between Eliot, a gay curmudgeon who never quite fit in
with the community, and Colton, a famous #instagay who can't help but
exemplify it,” Deadline
described the upcoming series.
“Here we go!!!” Haynes wrote on
Instagram. “I am sooo excited to work with my boos @eliotglazer
@ilana @amc_tv.”
Glazer will write and executive produce
the show with his Broad City co-star (and sister) Ilana
Glazer, who will direct and executive produce.
While AMC is developing the series, it
is uncertain whether I Run Hot will air on the cable channel
or be sold to a third party broadcaster or streaming platform.