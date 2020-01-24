Colton Haynes will star opposite Eliot Glazer in a new comedy series from cable network AMC.

In I Run Hot, Haynes (Teen Wolf, Arrow) will play a famous instagay, while Glazer stars as an awkward curmudgeon.

“The show follows the unlikely friendship between Eliot, a gay curmudgeon who never quite fit in with the community, and Colton, a famous #instagay who can't help but exemplify it,” Deadline described the upcoming series.

“Here we go!!!” Haynes wrote on Instagram. “I am sooo excited to work with my boos @eliotglazer @ilana @amc_tv.”

Glazer will write and executive produce the show with his Broad City co-star (and sister) Ilana Glazer, who will direct and executive produce.

While AMC is developing the series, it is uncertain whether I Run Hot will air on the cable channel or be sold to a third party broadcaster or streaming platform.