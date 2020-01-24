Out singer Adam Lambert on Wednesday
announced the launch of the Feel Something Foundation.
On Instagram,
Lambert said that his foundation's mission is to “support LGBTQ+
organizations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages
and backgrounds.”
Another goal of the foundation is to
“abolish 'coming out' as a term used to define someone simply for
being themselves,” the foundation said in a statement.
The foundation will work with charities
on issues such as education, homelessness, and suicide prevention as
they relate to the LGBT community.
Its first fundraiser will be an auction
of some of Lambert's outfits for the previous decade.