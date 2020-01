RuPaul Charles will host NBC's late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

RuPaul will host the February 8 episode with musical guest Justin Bieber.

(Related: RuPaul on acceptance of drag queens, LGBT: There's still a long way to go.)

According to LGBT glossy OUT, RuPaul is the first drag queen to host Saturday Night Live, which premiered in 1975.

RuPaul stars in Netflix's AJ and the Queen and is the host of VH1's drag reality competition RuPaul's Drag Race.