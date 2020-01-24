Screenwriter-producer Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo have split two months after they announced they had secretly married.

E! was first to report that the couple was splitting up.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” the women said in a statement from their representatives. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Waithe revealed the wedding during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.

Waithe told guest host John Legend that they got hitched in San Francisco. The women got engaged on Thanksgiving day in 2017.

“We snuck and did it, you know,” she said. “We didn't make any announcements.”

“We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust. It was her idea, as all good things are.”

“And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there.' And I said, 'Cool, I'm down.,'” Waithe added.

Waithe also talked about the historical significance of marrying at San Francisco City Hall, the place where Milk, the state's first openly gay elected official, was murdered.

The 35-year-old Waithe is best known for starring in the Netflix dramedy Master of None. She won an Emmy Award for writing the show's “Thanksgiving” episode, which was loosely based on her own coming out experience. Waithe co-wrote the screenplay for the film Queen & Slim.