Screenwriter-producer Lena Waithe and
Alana Mayo have split two months after they announced they had
secretly married.
E!
was first to report that the couple was splitting up.
“After careful thought and
consideration, we have decided to part ways,” the women said in a
statement from their representatives. “We have nothing but support
for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this
time.”
Waithe revealed the wedding during an
appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.
Waithe told guest host John Legend that
they got hitched in San Francisco. The women got engaged on
Thanksgiving day in 2017.
“We snuck and did it, you know,”
she said. “We didn't make any announcements.”
“We went to San Francisco. We went to
the courthouse. Got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust. It
was her idea, as all good things are.”
“And she was just driving and she saw
the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there.' And I
said, 'Cool, I'm down.,'” Waithe
added.
Waithe also talked about the historical
significance of marrying at San Francisco City Hall, the place where
Milk, the state's first openly gay elected official, was murdered.
The 35-year-old Waithe is best known
for starring in the Netflix dramedy Master of None. She won an
Emmy Award for writing the show's “Thanksgiving” episode, which
was loosely based on her own coming out experience. Waithe co-wrote
the screenplay for the film Queen & Slim.