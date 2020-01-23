GLAAD on Wednesday announced that it would honor actress Judith Light at its 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Thursday, March 19.

GLAAD will present Light with its Excellence in Media Award, which is “presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

Previous Excellence in Media Award honorees include Ava DuVernay, Robert De Niro, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Billy Crystal, and Diane Sawyer.

“Judith Light stood up for and with LGBTQ people when others in media and entertainment refused to speak up, and she has never left our side,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “When the GLAAD Media Awards first started and was a small event with little visibility, she was one of the few entertainers who would join us in calling for LGBTQ representation, so it is only fitting to now honor her advocacy on what has become the largest LGBTQ stage in the world. From standing alongside LGBTQ people during the AIDS crisis, to fighting for marriage equality, to now uplifting transgender people and issues, Judith advocates with a unique passion and an unending dedication that uplifts.”

Lilly Singh, the openly bisexual host of NBC's A Little Late with Lilly Singh, will host the GLADD Media Awards in New York.

GLAAD previously announced that out director Ryan Murphy will be honored at the New York ceremony and Taylor Swift and Janet Mock will be honored at the Los Angeles ceremony.