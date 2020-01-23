The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) will
honor Janelle Monáe with its Equality Award.
Monáe will be honored at the 2020 HRC
Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday, March 28 at the InterContinental Los
Angeles Downtown.
“A highly celebrated and influential
artist, Janelle Monáe is an icon who has used her global platform to
share a message of celebrating authenticity and embracing all of who
we are,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “Through
her activism on initiatives that work to inspire civic engagement and
advance gender justice, Janelle has been a guiding force for positive
change. We are incredibly excited to honor Janelle Monáe with the
HRC Equality Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner.”
The 34-year-old singer-actor described
herself as “a queer black woman” in 2018. More recently, she used
the hashtag #IAmNonBinary in a tweet, sparking headlines that she had
come out as non-binary, though she could have also used the hashtag
to show support for the non-binary community.
Monáe will star in the upcoming second
season of Amazon's Homecoming.