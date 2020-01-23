The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) will honor Janelle Monáe with its Equality Award.

Monáe will be honored at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday, March 28 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“A highly celebrated and influential artist, Janelle Monáe is an icon who has used her global platform to share a message of celebrating authenticity and embracing all of who we are,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “Through her activism on initiatives that work to inspire civic engagement and advance gender justice, Janelle has been a guiding force for positive change. We are incredibly excited to honor Janelle Monáe with the HRC Equality Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner.”

The 34-year-old singer-actor described herself as “a queer black woman” in 2018. More recently, she used the hashtag #IAmNonBinary in a tweet, sparking headlines that she had come out as non-binary, though she could have also used the hashtag to show support for the non-binary community.

Monáe will star in the upcoming second season of Amazon's Homecoming.