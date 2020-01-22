Four LGBT rights bills cleared the Virginia Senate on Tuesday.

A bill that would prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation and gender identity of LGBT youth passed with a 20-18 vote, the Washington Blade reported. Eighteen states plus the District of Columbia prohibit such therapies.

The Senate also approved two transgender rights bills. One would allow transgender students to use school facilities consistent with their gender identity, while the other would make it easier for transgender people to update their name and sex on their birth certificate.

A fourth bill, approved with a 25-13 vote, seeks to repeal the state's ban on same-sex marriage. While unenforceable since a 2014 ruling, same-sex marriage has been prohibited by statute in Virginia since 1975. In 2006, voters approved a constitutional amendment that defines marriage as a heterosexual union. The Supreme Court in 2015 ruled that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, effectively striking down such bans nationwide.

A bill that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity has also been introduced. The Senate General Laws Committee will hear testimony on the bill on Wednesday.

The flood of LGBT rights bills were introduced after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate for the first time since 1996.