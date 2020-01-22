Ruby Rose's Batwoman told Gotham that
she's lesbian in Sunday's episode of the CW's Batwoman.
In the Batwoman episode titled
“How Queer Everything is Today!,” Kat Kane, played by Ruby Rose,
opened up about her sexuality.
Kane revealed that she's gay in an
interview with Kara Danvers aka Supergirl (played by Melissa
Benoist).
Kane decided to come out after hearing
about a gay teenager rejected by her parents because of her
sexuality.
Batwoman is network television's
first live-action scripted series with a lesbian superhero.
Ruby Rose, who is best known for
playing inmate Stella Carlin in the Netflix dramedy Orange is the
New Black, identifies as a lesbian and gender fluid.