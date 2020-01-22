Ruby Rose's Batwoman told Gotham that she's lesbian in Sunday's episode of the CW's Batwoman.

In the Batwoman episode titled “How Queer Everything is Today!,” Kat Kane, played by Ruby Rose, opened up about her sexuality.

Kane revealed that she's gay in an interview with Kara Danvers aka Supergirl (played by Melissa Benoist).

Kane decided to come out after hearing about a gay teenager rejected by her parents because of her sexuality.

Batwoman is network television's first live-action scripted series with a lesbian superhero.

Ruby Rose, who is best known for playing inmate Stella Carlin in the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, identifies as a lesbian and gender fluid.