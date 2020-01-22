Prosecutors in Brazil have charged openly gay journalist Glenn Greenwald with cybercrimes.

Greenwald is the co-founder of The Intercept and a former columnist for Salon and the Guardian.

Brazilian prosecutors have accused Greenwald of being part of a “criminal organization” that hacked the phones of multiple public officials, The New York Times reported.

The text messages were used as part of Greenwald's reporting on corruption among public officials, specifically Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who oversaw the corruption trial of President Luis Inacio Lula de Silva. The former judge now serves in the cabinet of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a staunch opponent of LGBT rights.

Greenwald has denied the charges, telling the Times that they are “an obvious attempt to attack a free press in retaliation for the revelations we reported about Minister Moro and the Bolsonaro government.”

Greenwald lives in Brazil with his husband, Brazilian congressman David Miranda, and their two adopted children.