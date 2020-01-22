Prosecutors in Brazil have charged
openly gay journalist Glenn Greenwald with cybercrimes.
Greenwald is the co-founder of The
Intercept and a former columnist for Salon and the
Guardian.
Brazilian prosecutors have accused
Greenwald of being part of a “criminal organization” that hacked
the phones of multiple public officials, The
New York Times reported.
The text messages were used as part of
Greenwald's reporting on corruption among public officials,
specifically Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who oversaw the corruption
trial of President Luis Inacio Lula de Silva. The former judge now
serves in the cabinet of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a
staunch opponent of LGBT rights.
Greenwald has denied the charges,
telling the Times that they are “an obvious attempt to
attack a free press in retaliation for the revelations we reported
about Minister Moro and the Bolsonaro government.”
Greenwald lives in Brazil with his
husband, Brazilian congressman David Miranda, and their two adopted
children.