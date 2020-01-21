During an appearance on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast, Harry Hamlin said that Hollywood shut the door on his career after he played a gay man in the 1982 film Making Love.

In the film, Hamlin played a man who begins an affair with a married male doctor.

The role, Hamlin said, was “10 years too early.”

“I wanted to do something that's relevant and edgy, cutting edge,” the 68-year-old Hamlin said.

“Overall, in terms of how the way that film was received, it was too early. It was like 10 years too early and it completely ended my career. That was the last studio picture I ever did. The door shut with a resounding smash,” he said.

Hamlin said that after the film's release he struggled to get good roles.

Hamlin is best known for playing Michael Kuzak in the legal drama LA Law, a role that earned him three Golden Globe nominations for best actor.

“I'm very proud of the movie and not a week goes by that people don't come up to me and … thank me for making that movie,” Hamlin added.