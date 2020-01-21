During an appearance on the It
Happened in Hollywood podcast, Harry Hamlin said that Hollywood
shut the door on his career after he played a gay man in the 1982
film Making Love.
In the film, Hamlin played a man who
begins an affair with a married male doctor.
The role, Hamlin said, was “10 years
too early.”
“I wanted to do something that's
relevant and edgy, cutting edge,” the
68-year-old Hamlin said.
“Overall, in terms of how the way
that film was received, it was too early. It was like 10 years too
early and it completely ended my career. That was the last studio
picture I ever did. The door shut with a resounding smash,” he
said.
Hamlin said that after the film's
release he struggled to get good roles.
Hamlin is best known for playing
Michael Kuzak in the legal drama LA Law, a role that earned
him three Golden Globe nominations for best actor.
“I'm very proud of the movie and not
a week goes by that people don't come up to me and … thank me for
making that movie,” Hamlin added.