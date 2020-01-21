During an interview with CBS This
Morning, RuPaul Charles discussed the acceptance of drag queens
and LGBT rights.
RuPaul has produced and hosted the
reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race since 2009 and
is now the star of his own comedy series on Netflix. In AJ and the
Queen, RuPaul plays Ruby Red, a fabulous New York City drag queen
who is duped out of her life savings as she prepares to go on tour.
AJ, a troubled 10-year-old, stows away on Ruby Red's camper as she
heads off to the Midwest. The pair are being chased by Lady Danger
(played by Tia Carrere) and Ruby Red's former boyfriend (Josh
Segarra).
“Did you ever imagine in your wildest
dreams that LGBTQ and drag queens would be as accepted as it is?”
interviewer Vladimir Duthiers asked.
“Is it accepted?” RuPaul answered
with a laugh.
“I don't know how accepted it is. At
our core, we're all really still the same. We're more polarized in
our country than I think I've ever witnessed in my lifetime.”
“There's still a long way to go. And
it's an emotional, personal struggle that each person has to make,”
he
said.
RuPaul added that drag is there to
remind culture “don't take yourself too seriously, queen.”