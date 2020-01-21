During an interview with CBS This Morning, RuPaul Charles discussed the acceptance of drag queens and LGBT rights.

RuPaul has produced and hosted the reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race since 2009 and is now the star of his own comedy series on Netflix. In AJ and the Queen, RuPaul plays Ruby Red, a fabulous New York City drag queen who is duped out of her life savings as she prepares to go on tour. AJ, a troubled 10-year-old, stows away on Ruby Red's camper as she heads off to the Midwest. The pair are being chased by Lady Danger (played by Tia Carrere) and Ruby Red's former boyfriend (Josh Segarra).

“Did you ever imagine in your wildest dreams that LGBTQ and drag queens would be as accepted as it is?” interviewer Vladimir Duthiers asked.

“Is it accepted?” RuPaul answered with a laugh.

“I don't know how accepted it is. At our core, we're all really still the same. We're more polarized in our country than I think I've ever witnessed in my lifetime.”

“There's still a long way to go. And it's an emotional, personal struggle that each person has to make,” he said.

RuPaul added that drag is there to remind culture “don't take yourself too seriously, queen.”