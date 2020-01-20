Apple TV+ has released a trailer for its upcoming 5-part LGBT docuseries Visible: Out On Television.

The television event, an Apple TV+ exclusive, will debut on February 14.

Visible is executive produced by out comedian Wanda Sykes and out actor Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery). Emmy-nominated Filmmakers Ryan White (The Case Against 8) and Jessica Hargrave are also involved.

Each hour-long episode will be narrated by an openly LGBT celebrity, including Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe.

“Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television,” Apple said in a press release.

Apple promises the series will include never-before-seen interviews from dozens of celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.