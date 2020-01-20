Apple TV+ has released a trailer for
its upcoming 5-part LGBT docuseries Visible: Out On Television.
The television event, an Apple TV+
exclusive, will debut on February 14.
Visible is executive produced by
out comedian Wanda Sykes and out actor Wilson Cruz (Star Trek:
Discovery). Emmy-nominated Filmmakers Ryan White (The Case
Against 8) and Jessica Hargrave are also involved.
Each hour-long episode will be narrated
by an openly LGBT celebrity, including Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia
Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe.
“Visible: Out on Television
investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has
shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped
television,” Apple said in a press release.
Apple promises the series will include
never-before-seen interviews from dozens of celebrities, including
Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel
Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.