Cable network Freeform has released a
clip from its upcoming gay-themed Valentine's Day romance film The
Thing About Harry.
In the clip, Harry (played by newcomer
Niko Terho) apologizes to Sam (Jake Borelli) for bullying him for
being openly gay in high school. Harry confesses to Sam that he was a
“dick” because he was hiding his own sexuality.
(Related: Grey's
Anatomy's
Jake Borelli says he came out gay so that others “don't feel as
alone.”)
Freeform will premiere the movie on
February 15.
The romantic comedy also includes Britt
Baron (GLOW), Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), and Peter
Paige. Paige (Showtime's Queer as Folk) directs and appears in
the movie.
In a statement, the film's executive
producers, Paige, Greg Gugliotta, and F.J. Denny, said that they were
creating a romantic comedy that “queer boys wouldn't have to
translate.”