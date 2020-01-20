Cable network Freeform has released a clip from its upcoming gay-themed Valentine's Day romance film The Thing About Harry.

In the clip, Harry (played by newcomer Niko Terho) apologizes to Sam (Jake Borelli) for bullying him for being openly gay in high school. Harry confesses to Sam that he was a “dick” because he was hiding his own sexuality.

Freeform will premiere the movie on February 15.

The romantic comedy also includes Britt Baron (GLOW), Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), and Peter Paige. Paige (Showtime's Queer as Folk) directs and appears in the movie.

In a statement, the film's executive producers, Paige, Greg Gugliotta, and F.J. Denny, said that they were creating a romantic comedy that “queer boys wouldn't have to translate.”