During a recent appearance on Larry
King Now, Tia Carrere talked about how AJ and the Queen is
challenging LGBT stereotypes.
Netflix's AJ and the Queen stars
RuPaul as Ruby Red, a fabulous New York City drag queen who is duped
out of her life savings as she prepares to go on tour. AJ, a troubled
10-year-old, stows away on Ruby Red's camper as she heads off to the
Midwest. The pair are being chased by Lady Danger (played by
Carrere), who is angry that Ruby Red has exposed her lucrative scam
of giving drag queens fake cosmetic procedures.
“The show celebrates queer culture,
right?” King asked.
“Yes. Absolutely,” Carrere
answered. “I mean, maybe ten years ago we wouldn't of had a
show with RuPaul heading up a series. You know, Will & Grace
and Ellen were the first shows to sort of come out of the
closet. But still it was very taboo. … And now it's celebrating
gay, LGBTQ culture.”
“And I think that's great. It makes
great strides for everybody in between who doesn't fit into the box,”
she added.
“Is there a message to the show or is
it just a show?”
“No. There is definitely a message.
And I think it's family is where you find it. And it's sometimes not
our biological family. That we can surround ourselves with
like-minded people that can love us for who we are.”
“It's a show that celebrates people
that you don't usually meet in your circle,” Carrere added.