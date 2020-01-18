Four years after North Carolina faced boycotts over House Bill 2, two transgender candidates are running for office in the state.

North Carolina currently has four openly gay members of the General Assembly but no transgender members.

According to the News & Observer, Gray Ellis of Durham and Angela Bridgman of Wendell are running for Senate seats in the state.

Both candidates are Democrats.

“I think it's right and it's time for [transgender people] to have a seat at the table,” Ellis told the outlet. “We're completely unrepresented.”

In 2016, North Carolina approved House Bill 2, dubbed the “bathroom bill,” which, among other things, prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in public buildings. Passage of the bill led to boycotts of the state from not only LGBT activists but also corporations. Several states blocked state workers from traveling to North Carolina unless it was essential.

Danica Roem in 2017 became the first openly transgender person to be elected to state office. Roem defeated Bob Marshall, a Republican fixture in Virginia politics and the author of the state's constitutional amendment limiting marriage to heterosexual couples. Such state amendments and laws remain in place despite the Supreme Court's 2015 declaration that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

North Carolina voters in 2005 elected the state's first openly lesbian state legislator, Julia Boseman.

“We've arrived as transgender people when someone like Gray or myself can be elected, and it's no big deal,” Bridgman told the News & Observer.