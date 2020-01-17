Laverne Cox is returning to television in Peacock's upcoming comedy Clean Slate.

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock is set to launch on July 15, with some Comcast customers receiving early availability on April 15. NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast.

Cox is best known for playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on Netflix's Orange is the New Black. The series, an early hit for Netflix, ended its seven-season run last year.

According to Deadline, Cox will headline Clean Slate, a comedy from producers Norman Lear (All in the Family, Good Times, Maude) and Brent Miller (Netflix's One Day at a Time).

In the show, Cox plays Desiree, a proud transgender woman returning to Alabama after 17 years. Henry (played by George Wallace), an old school car wash owner, is unaware that during the intervening years his son has transitioned into a woman.

Cox and Wallace will star and co-write Clean Slate with writer Dan Ewen.

Cox will also appear in Netflix's upcoming drama Inventing Anna from producer Shonda Rhimes.

Executives announced that Peacock will have a free tier, which includes ads and less content, and two paid tiers, one with ads for $5 and a premium tier without ads for $10.