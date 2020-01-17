Laverne Cox is returning to television
in Peacock's upcoming comedy Clean Slate.
NBCUniversal's streaming service
Peacock is set to launch on July 15, with some Comcast customers
receiving early availability on April 15. NBCUniversal is owned by
Comcast.
Cox is best known for playing
transgender inmate Sophia Burset on Netflix's Orange is the New
Black. The series, an early hit for Netflix, ended its
seven-season run last year.
According to Deadline,
Cox will headline Clean Slate, a comedy from producers Norman
Lear (All in the Family, Good Times, Maude) and
Brent Miller (Netflix's One Day at a Time).
In the show, Cox plays Desiree, a proud
transgender woman returning to Alabama after 17 years. Henry (played
by George Wallace), an old school car wash owner, is unaware that
during the intervening years his son has transitioned into a woman.
Cox and Wallace will star and co-write
Clean Slate with writer Dan Ewen.
Cox will also appear in Netflix's
upcoming drama Inventing Anna from producer Shonda Rhimes.
Executives announced that Peacock will
have a free tier, which includes ads and less content, and two paid
tiers, one with ads for $5 and a premium tier without ads for $10.