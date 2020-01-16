GLAAD on Thursday announced that it would honor out screenwriter-producer-director Ryan Murphy at the group's 31st annual Media Awards in New York on Thursday, March 19.

Murphy will receive GLAAD's Vito Russo Award, which is presented to “an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.”

Previous Vito Russo honorees include Billy Porter, Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Andy Cohen, Cynthia Nixon, RuPaul, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Ford, Samira Wiley, Thomas Roberts, George Takei, Alan Cumming, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, among others.

“Ryan Murphy is a talented trailblazer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in television, theater and film history, and he continues to bring underrepresented LGBTQ voices to the table in ways that raise the bar in Hollywood,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Ryan’s unique and gifted brand of storytelling has not only entertained the masses, but provided LGBTQ youth with characters who inspire them to live boldly and proudly.”

The prolific Murphy has been involved in numerous projects that include LGBT characters and themes, including Glee, Pose, American Horror Story, and The Politician.

GLAAD previously announced that Taylor Swift and Janet Mock would be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16.

