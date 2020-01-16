Just hours before Monday's deadline to file new bills for the 2020 legislative session, seven Republican lawmakers in Florida filed four anti-LGBT bills.

According to NBC News, the bills propose to “ban gender-affirming health care for transgender children, repeal municipal and county ordinances protecting LGBTQ workers, and legalize so-called gay conversion therapy in places that had banned the medically debunked practice.”

The bills were introduced by Representatives Anthony Sabatini, Bob Rommel, Michael Grant and Byron Donalds and Senators Joe Gruters and Keith Perry.

Out Representative Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, called the bills “shameful.”

“Clearly they've decided that discrimination and hate are central to their election-year platform despite our state's incredible diversity,” Jones said in a statement. “Just as I've done since I was elected in 2012, I will continue to fight any legislation that marginalizes or threatens any Floridian's shot at a secure, safe, and bright quality of life."

Florida has a large LGBT population and many municipalities have advanced protections in the face of inaction from state lawmakers. If approved, these bills would claw back ordinances approved by local leaders, similar to how North Carolina in 2016 approved House Bill 2 to repeal Charlotte's LGBT protections. The legislation led to boycotts of the state.