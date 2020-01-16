Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen shared a kiss on the red carpet at the London premiere of Star Trek: Picard.

McKellen, 80, got down on one knee to jokingly propose marriage to his friend. After Stewart said “yes,” the men kissed in front of the cameras.

Stewart, 79, attended the premiere with his wife Sunny Ozell, 41. McKellen, who is gay, became an ordained minister so he could marry the couple in 2013.

(Related: In new biography, Ian McKellen discusses decision to come out gay at 49.)

In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart will reprise his role from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series, which will begin airing on CBS All Access on January 23, will also include a number of familiar characters from the Star Trek universe, include Seven of Nine (played by Jeri Ryan) and Data (Brent Spiner).

CBS All Access has already renewed the series for a second season.