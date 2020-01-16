Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen shared
a kiss on the red carpet at the London premiere of Star Trek:
Picard.
McKellen, 80, got down on one knee to
jokingly propose marriage to his friend. After Stewart said “yes,”
the men kissed in front of the cameras.
Stewart, 79, attended the premiere with
his wife Sunny Ozell, 41. McKellen, who is gay, became an ordained
minister so he could marry the couple in 2013.
(Related: In
new biography, Ian McKellen discusses decision to come out gay at
49.)
In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart
will reprise his role from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The
new series, which will begin airing on CBS All Access on January 23,
will also include a number of familiar characters from the Star
Trek universe, include Seven of Nine (played by Jeri Ryan) and
Data (Brent Spiner).
CBS All Access has already renewed the
series for a second season.