MSNBC is reportedly pursuing former Fox
News anchor Shepard Smith for a primetime slot on the cable network.
Smith, who is gay, abruptly left Fox
News in October.
(Related: Shepard
Smith, Fox News' only openly gay anchor, abruptly quits network.)
According to a report from The Daily
Beast, MSNBC President Phil Griffin is courting Smith to join the
network after his non-compete agreement with Fox News expires.
“It's unclear what slot he would
take, but we'd want him in primetime,” an unnamed source told The
Daily Beast.
The source added that other networks,
including CNN, are also pursuing Smith.