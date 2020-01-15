NBC on Tuesday announced the winners of its 16th annual StandUp NBC competition, the network's annual nationwide search for comedians of diverse backgrounds.

For the first time in the competition's history, two winners were chosen: Rene Vaca and Franqi French, who is bisexual.

“Franqi and Rene were standouts in our showcase this year. They are hilarious, relatable and fearlessly share their personal stories. We couldn’t choose just one winner, so we decided to name them both,” Grace Wu, executive vice president of casting at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are excited for Franqi and Rene to join the rich legacy of comedic talent who have emerged from StandUp NBC.”

The competition started with 650 stand-up comedians who auditioned last year through open calls in Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, and New York. Online submissions were also accepted.

A finale showcase starring eight finalists was held at the Improv in Hollywood late last year in front of an audience of NBCUniversal television executives, casting directors, agents, managers, and industry tastemakers.

French and Vaca each received a talent holding deal with NBCUniversal and will headline next year's StandUp NBC competition.