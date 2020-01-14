Premium cable network Showtime has
renewed The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress.
Executives announced the second season
renewals Monday at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter
press tour.
The first season of The L Word:
Generation Q, the network's sequel to its groundbreaking drama
about a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles, will have its season
finale on January 26.
“The L Word: Generation Q took
our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new
generation and a new era,” Gary Levine, Showtime president of
entertainment, said in a statement. “The result has been a show
that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness,
its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what [showrunner]
Marja[-Lewis Ryan], along with [series creator] Ilene [Chaiken] and
this talented ensemble, will deliver for Season 2.”
The L Word ran for six seasons
(2004-2009) on Showtime. The premium cable channel debuted the show's
sequel, The L Word: Generation Q, on December 8. Jennifer
Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey returned for the new
series to reprise their roles.
Work in Progress,
which has received less attention in the media, stars comedian
Abby McEnany as a fictionalized version of herself. A 45-year-old
self-identified “fat, queer dyke,” McEnany's character begins a
relationship with a 22-year-old transgender man at a low point in her
life.
Showtime will also air the season
finale of Work in Progress on January 26.