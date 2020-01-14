Premium cable network Showtime has renewed The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress.

Executives announced the second season renewals Monday at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour.

The first season of The L Word: Generation Q, the network's sequel to its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles, will have its season finale on January 26.

“The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” Gary Levine, Showtime president of entertainment, said in a statement. “The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what [showrunner] Marja[-Lewis Ryan], along with [series creator] Ilene [Chaiken] and this talented ensemble, will deliver for Season 2.”

The L Word ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on Showtime. The premium cable channel debuted the show's sequel, The L Word: Generation Q, on December 8. Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey returned for the new series to reprise their roles.

Work in Progress, which has received less attention in the media, stars comedian Abby McEnany as a fictionalized version of herself. A 45-year-old self-identified “fat, queer dyke,” McEnany's character begins a relationship with a 22-year-old transgender man at a low point in her life.

Showtime will also air the season finale of Work in Progress on January 26.