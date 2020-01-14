In a video uploaded on Monday, YouTube
star Nikkie de Jager, better known by her online persona
NikkieTutorials, came out as transgender.
In the 17-minute-video titled “I'm
Coming Out,” the makeup artist and beauty vlogger said that she was
blackmailed into making the revelation, though she didn't mention who
had pressured her.
“Today I am here to share something
with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under
my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken
away from me. So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to
tell you something,” she
said in the video.
“When I was younger I was born in the
wrong body, which means that I am transgender.”
“I am NikkieTutorials and I am
Nikkie. I am me. We don't need labels,” she added.
The 25-year-old vlogger said that she
was wearing women's clothes only by the age of seven or eight.
Over 12 million people subscribe to
NikkieTutorials' YouTube channel.