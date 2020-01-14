In a video uploaded on Monday, YouTube star Nikkie de Jager, better known by her online persona NikkieTutorials, came out as transgender.

In the 17-minute-video titled “I'm Coming Out,” the makeup artist and beauty vlogger said that she was blackmailed into making the revelation, though she didn't mention who had pressured her.

“Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me. So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something,” she said in the video.

“When I was younger I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender.”

“I am NikkieTutorials and I am Nikkie. I am me. We don't need labels,” she added.

The 25-year-old vlogger said that she was wearing women's clothes only by the age of seven or eight.

Over 12 million people subscribe to NikkieTutorials' YouTube channel.