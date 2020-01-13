Protesters interrupted a Pete Buttigieg
campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday.
Demonstrators wore “Black Lives
Matter” shirts and chanted “anti-black, anti-poor” at the
former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
“I'm sorry but this is not the best
way for us to have this conversation,” Buttigieg
told the protesters. “Can we hear it one more time for the idea
of respectful, honest, open and transparent dialogue?”
Video from the event shows police
escorting out the protesters.
Last week, roughly a dozen Black Lives
Matter demonstrators protested outside as Buttigieg toured a homeless
shelter in Los Angeles operated by The Salvation Army, the Los
Angeles Times reported.
Buttigieg is the nation's first openly
gay and married presidential candidate.