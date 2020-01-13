Protesters interrupted a Pete Buttigieg campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday.

Demonstrators wore “Black Lives Matter” shirts and chanted “anti-black, anti-poor” at the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“I'm sorry but this is not the best way for us to have this conversation,” Buttigieg told the protesters. “Can we hear it one more time for the idea of respectful, honest, open and transparent dialogue?”

Video from the event shows police escorting out the protesters.

Last week, roughly a dozen Black Lives Matter demonstrators protested outside as Buttigieg toured a homeless shelter in Los Angeles operated by The Salvation Army, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Buttigieg is the nation's first openly gay and married presidential candidate.