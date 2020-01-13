Israeli Education Minister Rafael Peretz, an Orthodox rabbi, has implied that being gay is unnatural.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper asked Peretz what he would do if one of his children had a “different sexual orientation.”

“Thank God, my children grew up in a natural and healthy way,” Peretz answered. “They are building their homes on the basis of Jewish values. I don't bother my head with 'what if' thinking.”

According to The New York Times, Peretz's comments prompted several Israeli school districts to hold tolerance classes on Sunday.

Haaretz reported that Justice Minister Amir Ohana, Israel's first openly gay minister, described Peretz's remarks as “miserable, dark, and wrong,” adding that they were based not on “knowledge and facts, but rather on prejudice.”

Last year, LGBT activists protested Peretz after he said that he supports therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.