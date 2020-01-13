Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts on Friday married his partner of nine years, Todd Gage.

The couple tied the knot at San Francisco City Hall. The ceremony was officiated by Mayor London Breed.

“At 11am today in the Mayor's office at SF City Hall, Mayor @LondonBreed married Rick Welts and Todd Gage,” Welts tweeted. “It was a good day, nine years in the making!”

Welts came out gay in 2011, making him the first openly gay man in a prominent position in the NBA. At the time, he was the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns.

In his coming out article with The New York Times, Welts said that being closeted meant having to silently grieve the death of one lover from AIDS and discussed the high toll he paid for remaining closeted.

In 2014, GLAAD honored Welts for his LGBT activism.

