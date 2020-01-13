Golden State Warriors President Rick
Welts on Friday married his partner of nine years, Todd Gage.
The couple tied the knot at San
Francisco City Hall. The ceremony was officiated by Mayor London
Breed.
“At 11am today in the Mayor's office
at SF City Hall, Mayor @LondonBreed married Rick Welts and Todd
Gage,” Welts tweeted. “It was a good day, nine years in the
making!”
Welts came out gay in 2011, making him
the first openly gay man in a prominent position in the NBA. At the
time, he was the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns.
In his coming out article with The
New York Times, Welts said that being closeted meant having to
silently grieve the death of one lover from AIDS and discussed the
high toll he paid for remaining closeted.
In 2014, GLAAD
honored Welts for his LGBT activism.
(Related: Rick
Welts thought it inevitable as a gay man that he would contract HIV.)