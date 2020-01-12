A bill that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity has been introduced in the Virginia Senate.

Senator Adam Ebbin, an openly gay Democrat, introduced the Virginia Values Act (SB 868) on Wednesday, January 8. The bill has been referred to the Senate General Laws and Technology Committee, the Washington Blade reported.

The bill would protect LGBT people in employment, housing, public accommodations, and credit.

Last year, the Democratic Party regained control of the House and Senate for the first time since 1996.

The legislation has the support of Governor Ralph Northam, Senate Majority Leader Dick Seslaw, and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, noted last year's election results in a press release announcing the legislation.

“In November 2019 – after one of the largest state legislative electoral investments in the history of the Human Rights Campaign – Virginia voters sent a clear message that they want lawmakers to support fairness and equality for all, including LGBTQ people,” David said.

“For years, LGBTQ people living in Virginia have faced discrimination. The Virginia Values Act will not only provide critical protections for LGBTQ Virginians, but expand existing civil rights laws to provide recourse for discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, and veteran status. Virginia voters sent pro-equality majorities to Richmond to make this change, and we look forward to working with the House of Delegates and the Senate to pass the Virginia Values Act into law,” he said.