Actor DJ Qualls has come out gay.
In a tweet posted on Friday, Qualls
said that he had come out during a Jim Jefferies show in San Diego.
“It is 11:20pm,” Qualls wrote. “I
just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego.”
“Yep, I'm gay. Been gay this whole
time.”
“Tired of worrying about what people
would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my
career,” he added.
Response on Twitter was overwhelmingly
positive.
The 41-year-old Qualls is best known
for such films as Road Trip, The New Guy, Hustle &
Flow, and The Core. He received a Screen Actors Guild
nomination for his role in Hustle & Flow. He currently
co-stars in Syfy's Z Nation and Amazon's The Man in the
High Castle.