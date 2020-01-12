Actor DJ Qualls has come out gay.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Qualls said that he had come out during a Jim Jefferies show in San Diego.

“It is 11:20pm,” Qualls wrote. “I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego.”

“Yep, I'm gay. Been gay this whole time.”

“Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career,” he added.

Response on Twitter was overwhelmingly positive.

The 41-year-old Qualls is best known for such films as Road Trip, The New Guy, Hustle & Flow, and The Core. He received a Screen Actors Guild nomination for his role in Hustle & Flow. He currently co-stars in Syfy's Z Nation and Amazon's The Man in the High Castle.