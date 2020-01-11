A woman in California allegedly
threatened to kill nuns at a private, Catholic all-girls high school
in the District of Columbia after the school announced it would
include information about same-sex weddings in its alumnae magazine.
According to NBC
Washington, Sonia Tabizada made two threatening phone calls to
the school two days after it announced the change in May.
Federal prosecutors have charged
Tabizada with making a bomb threat against Georgetown Visitation
Preparatory School. She pleaded not guilty on January 3.
Tabizada called gay people “sinners”
and threatened to burn and bomb the church in her first voice mail
left on May 15. In a second phone call about a minute later, she
allegedly said: “I'm gonna fucking blow up the school and call it a
mission from God.”
A school representative said that
Tabizada is not a graduate of the school.
Georgetown Visitation Preparatory
School is owned and operated by the Roman Catholic Church.