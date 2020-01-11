Siuger-actor Janelle Monáe has either
signaled her support for the non-binary community or come out as
non-binary herself.
The 34-year-old Monáe described
herself as “a queer black woman” in 2018.
On Friday, as the hashtag
#IAmNonBinary” trended on Twitter, Monáe retweeted a message from
another user, then added the hashtag #IAmNonBinary.”
“There is absolutely nothing better
than living outside the gender binary,” the tweet read.
In a THEM cover story published last
year, Monáe talked about sexual identity as a “journey.”
“For me, sexuality and sexual
identity and fluidity is a journey. It's not a destination,” she
said.