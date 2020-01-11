Siuger-actor Janelle Monáe has either signaled her support for the non-binary community or come out as non-binary herself.

The 34-year-old Monáe described herself as “a queer black woman” in 2018.

On Friday, as the hashtag #IAmNonBinary” trended on Twitter, Monáe retweeted a message from another user, then added the hashtag #IAmNonBinary.”

“There is absolutely nothing better than living outside the gender binary,” the tweet read.

In a THEM cover story published last year, Monáe talked about sexual identity as a “journey.”

“For me, sexuality and sexual identity and fluidity is a journey. It's not a destination,” she said.