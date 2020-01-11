Poland's first openly gay elected mayor, Robert Biedron, is an official candidate for president.

Biedron made headlines in 2014 when he became mayor of the northern city of Slupsk. In 2011, Biedron became Poland's first openly gay lawmaker in parliament. Last year, he was elected a Member of the European Parliament (MEP).

On Tuesday, The Left (Lewica), a political alliance that includes the Democratic Left Alliance, the Left Together (Lewica Razem), and Spring, which Biedron launched last year, approved Biedron as their candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Biedron “has clear views on the secular state, on social affairs, on the EU, on matters of freedom, including women's issues,” Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, leader of the Democratic Left Alliance, is quoted as saying by the Paris-based news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The 44-year-old Biedron will face incumbent right-wing President Andrzej Duda in the May election. Duda has previously said that gay people are “destroying the traditional family” and supports banning “gay propaganda.” Such laws prohibit positive portrayals of the LGBT community in public spaces.

Biedron's Spring Party supports the legalization of same-sex marriage in Poland.