FX on Thursday released the trailer for its upcoming limited series Mrs. America.

The nine-episode series follows conservative Phyllis Schlafly and her opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett portrays Schlafly in the series.

The series bulges with star power, including Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Tracy Ullman as Betty Friedan, Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug, and Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus.

“You just had the civil rights and paid equity act, so here was another huge change to the Constitution,” said Blanchett. “It was suddenly a bridge too far for a lot of people about how much change we’re going to tolerate because what’s interesting about the time was that we see a lot of special interest groups use this to push through their platforms about isolation, integration and pro-life.”

“The irony is that everything that Phyllis and the ‘antis’ worried about has come to pass without the equal rights amendment being put in the Constitution,” she added.

Schlafly's opposition to the ERA turned her into a conservative celebrity. Up to her death in 2016 at the age of 92, Schlafly vocally opposed same-sex marriage and urged political candidates to oppose LGBT rights.

Mrs. America will premiere on FX on Hulu on April 15.