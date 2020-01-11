FX on Thursday released the trailer for
its upcoming limited series Mrs. America.
The nine-episode series follows
conservative Phyllis Schlafly and her opposition to the Equal Rights
Amendment (ERA). Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett portrays
Schlafly in the series.
The series bulges with star power,
including Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Tracy Ullman as Betty
Friedan, Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Margo Martindale as Bella
Abzug, and Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus.
“You just had the civil rights and
paid equity act, so here was another huge change to the
Constitution,” said
Blanchett. “It was suddenly a bridge too far for a lot of
people about how much change we’re going to tolerate because what’s
interesting about the time was that we see a lot of special interest
groups use this to push through their platforms about isolation,
integration and pro-life.”
“The irony is that everything that
Phyllis and the ‘antis’ worried about has come to pass without
the equal rights amendment being put in the Constitution,” she
added.
Schlafly's opposition to the ERA turned
her into a conservative celebrity. Up to her death in 2016 at the age
of 92, Schlafly vocally opposed same-sex marriage and urged political
candidates to oppose LGBT rights.
Mrs. America will premiere on FX
on Hulu on April 15.