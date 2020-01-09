Apple CEO Tim Cook is among the business leaders backing a petition campaign to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in Michigan.

According to The Detroit News, the group Fair and Equal Michigan on Tuesday launched the campaign.

To reach the November ballot for voters to decide, the group must collect 340,047 valid petition signatures by May 27.

Fair and Equal Michigan is a coalition of business executives, activists, and non-profits. It includes leaders from Dow, Consumer Energy, DTE Energy, and Apple.

"Discrimination runs contrary to our most basic of American values," Cook, who is gay, said in a statement. "By protecting every person from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, we can help make sure that every person is measured by their talents and creativity and is treated with the dignity and respect that is due to all."

The initiative seeks to ban LGBT discrimination by expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976, which prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, age, sex, and other attributes.

Last year, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that prohibits discrimination in state services or by state contractors based on sexual orientation and gender identity.