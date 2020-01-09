Trevor: The Musical will have its Off-Broadway debut in April.

According to Deadline, the musical will open at Stage 42.

Trevor: The Musical is adapted from the 1994 Oscar-winning short film Trevor. In the film, 13-year-old Trevor, a Diana Ross fan, gets bullied by schoolmates after it's discovered he has a crush on a male student named Pinky Faraday.

The film's producers and director went on to create The Trevor Project, the nation's only 24/7 crisis and suicide prevention hotline for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth.

Trevor: The Musical had its world debut in a 2017 production at the Writers Theatre in greater Chicago.

“Trevor the film struck a chord with its powerful narratives and urgent message of optimism,” producers of the musical said. “From the exuberant audience response at the Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois, where the musical debuted, we knew we should bring the show to New York.”