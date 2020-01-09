A judge in Brazil has ordered Netflix to remove a film that depicts Jesus Christ as a gay man.

Release of the comedy The First Temptation of Christ from the Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos has drawn anger from Christians opposed to Jesus being shown as gay. The 46-minute film, which is in Portuguese, is streaming outside of Brazil, including the United States and the UK.

In the film, Jesus returns home to a 30th surprise birthday party with a male friend, Orlando.

Nearly two million people signed a Change.org petition calling the film “offensive” to Christians and asking Netflix to stop streaming it.

According to Sky News, Rio de Janerio Judge Benedicto Abicair agreed, saying that the film had hurt the “honor of millions of Christians.”

Removing the film is “beneficial not only to the Christian community but to Brazilian society which is mostly Christian,” Abicair wrote.

The offices of Porta dos Fundos were targeted with a petrol bomb on Christmas Eve.