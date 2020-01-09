Out British singer Boy George has
denied that he's transphobic after calling preferred pronouns “a
modern form of attention seeking.”
The 58-year-old Boy George, the lead
singer of Culture Club, is known for his androgynous appearance.
“Leave your pronouns at the door!”
George said in a tweet.
“Do you know what the f**k pronouns
are?” an upset fan asked in a now-deleted tweet.
“A modern form of attention seeking?”
George replied.
When another follower called his
comments “quite ridiculous,” George replied: “You must refer to
me as 'Napoleon' and that's as ridiculous as it gets! I used the
ladies toilet throughout the 80s!”
As criticism grew, George tweeted:
“There's nothing 'phobic' about Miss Boy George! Nish! Nada!”
He later uploaded a video of himself
wearing false eyelashes. “I'm loving that you can choose bigger
eyelashes because I'm really phobic. Years of phobia. As if! You
ridiculous people.”