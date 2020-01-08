Christian conservative Tony Perkins has cheered the U.S. recall of its ambassador to Zambia after he spoke out in support of a gay male couple.

U.S Ambassador Daniel Foote spoke out against a 15-year prison sentence given to the couple under Zambia's colonial-era law that prohibits gay sex. According to local media reports, the couple was caught having sex in a lodge in the town of Kapiri Mposhi.

Foote said that he was “horrified” by the sentence and criticized corruption in the nation. Foote said that he received death threats after speaking out in support of the couple.

In an email to supporters, Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), said that recalling Foote was “the right move.”

“Recalling Foote is the right move when he has broken trust with his hosts and can no longer effectively serve as our representative overseas,” Perkins wrote. “America respects everyone, but it won't promote values that are inconsistent with what this president stands for.”

Perkins also criticized the administration of former President Barack Obama for its efforts to promote LGBT rights around the globe.

“The move was a shocking contrast to the last administration, which not only ignored – but mocked – their host country's beliefs in places like Latin America. In fact, Barack Obama's efforts to radicalize other nations was so offensive that citizens of other nations openly celebrated when Donald Trump was elected.”

However, Foote's comments are in line with administration policies. The president has said that his administration is opposed to laws that criminalize gay sex and is working to end them. Consensual gay sex is a crime in more than 70 nations.

FRC has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights group that tracks hate groups in the United States.