Singer Taylor Swift and transgender activist-writer Janet Mock will be honored for their LGBT activism at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles in April.

Swift will be presented with the group's Vanguard Award during its April 16 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. The award is given to a celebrity who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBT equality.

Previous recipients include Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Antonio Banderas, Demi Lovato, Whoopi Goldberg, and Patricia Arquette.

“From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change.”

GLAAD will honor Mock with its Stephen K. Kolzak Award. The award is presented to an LGBT media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBT rights.

Previous Stephen F. Kolzak honorees include Laverne Cox, Jim Parsons, Ellen DeGeneres, Troye Sivan, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Wanda Sykes, Steve Warren, Melissa Etheridge, and Sir Ian McKellen.

Mock is best known for her work writing and producing the FX series Pose, which includes a largely transgender and gay cast.

“Janet Mock is a trailblazing force for diverse and inclusive storytelling who has raised the bar for LGBTQ representation in Hollywood,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “She tells stories that need to be told, including those of transgender people and people of color, in revolutionary and eye-opening ways that inspire and enrich. Her passion for inclusive storytelling, combined with her undeniable talents in writing, directing, and producing, will continue to create a Hollywood where voices and stories that have been left out of the conversation are placed front and center where they belong.”

