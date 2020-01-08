The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has elected transgender activist Gavin Grimm to its board of directors.

Grimm tweeted the news.

“I am elated, and I will work hard to do this position justice,” Grimm said of the one year term. “Thank you to the ACLU and to everyone who has supported me through my fight.”

The ACLU is representing Grimm in his fight to overturn a Virginia school district's bathroom policy prohibiting transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice.

Grimm filed the federal lawsuit in 2015 when he was a sophomore at Gloucester County High School.

In March 2017, the Supreme Court, which was scheduled to hear Grimm's case, announced it would not consider the case and sent it back to a lower court. Grimm's case rested heavily on guidance issued by the Department of Education in 2016, which stated that transgender students were protected under Title IX. The Trump administration revoked the Obama-era guidance, saying that the issue was better left up to the states. The reversal prompted the high court to act.

Last year, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Grimm. The district has appealed the ruling.

While Grimm is no longer a student at the high school, he has said that he wants to continue fighting for the transgender students who come after him.