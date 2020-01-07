Transgender teen Josie Totah has joined the cast of the upcoming reboot of Saved by the Bell.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Totah will play Lexi, a lead role in the series. The outlet described the character as “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles from the original series.

Saved by the Bell ran for four seasons on NBC. Two spinoffs, Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, followed.

In this latest installment, Zack Morris (played in the original series by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is the governor of California, though it's uncertain whether Gosselaar will return to the show.

The 18-year-old Totah (Champions) came out transgender in a 2018 essay for Time.

“I always knew on some level that I was female,” she said. “But it crystallized about three years ago when I was a 14-year-old watching the show I Am Jazz with my mother.”

Saved by the Bell will stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming platform.