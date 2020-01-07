The gay Valentine's Day-themed drama The Thing About Harry will premiere February 15 on Freeform.

Jake Borelli (Grey's Anatomy) and newcomer Niko Terho lead the film's cast. The romantic comedy also includes Britt Baron (GLOW), Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), and Peter Paige. Paige (Showtime's Queer as Folk) directs and appears in the movie.

In the film, Borelli plays Sam, a young gay man with an “overly idealistic worldview,” while Terho portrays Harry, a “promiscuous player” and heart breaker who “actually yearns for love” but is terrified of commitment.

In a statement, the film's executive producers, Paige, Greg Gugliotta, and F.J. Denny, said that they were creating a romantic comedy that “queer boys wouldn't have to translate.”

“It’s been an honor to partner with Freeform in making great television with LGBTQ+ characters as leads,” they said. “True equality can only be achieved when you see yourself reflected in the movies, music and stories that paint our culture. As young gay men in the ’90s, whenever a rom-com opened, we would watch the leading lady fall in love and imagine what it would be like if the boy was saying all those things to another boy. We’ve always wanted to make a movie – an unabashedly romantic comedy – that queer boys wouldn’t have to translate. It’s rewarding to take the genre to a new, all-inclusive level.”

According to Deadline, the rom-com will premiere at 8 PM Saturday, February 15 on Freeform.