In a recent radio interview, British
actor Rupert Everett said that growing up he didn't trust the men in
his family and instead “wanted to be a girl.”
Speaking with the BBC's Desert
Island Discs, Everett said: “I adored my mother, my aunt, and
my grandmother and I wanted to be a girl.”
“I didn’t like men. I didn’t
trust them. All the men in my family went sailing every weekend and
they played golf: two things that I found unutterably grim.”
“I didn’t ever learn when I was a
child how to engage with other males, until I was 15 and I left my
public school, and then I didn’t want to be a girl anymore.”
“I really enjoyed being a
homosexual,” he added.
The 60-year-old Everett (My Best
Friend's Wedding, St. Trinian's, The Happy Prince) also
talked about living through the AIDS crisis.
“I am not saying that, of course, the
drama for me was anything like the drama for someone who did contract
it, but for everyone involved it was a terrifying time,” Everett
said.