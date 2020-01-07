In a recent radio interview, British actor Rupert Everett said that growing up he didn't trust the men in his family and instead “wanted to be a girl.”

Speaking with the BBC's Desert Island Discs, Everett said: “I adored my mother, my aunt, and my grandmother and I wanted to be a girl.”

“I didn’t like men. I didn’t trust them. All the men in my family went sailing every weekend and they played golf: two things that I found unutterably grim.”

“I didn’t ever learn when I was a child how to engage with other males, until I was 15 and I left my public school, and then I didn’t want to be a girl anymore.”

“I really enjoyed being a homosexual,” he added.

The 60-year-old Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding, St. Trinian's, The Happy Prince) also talked about living through the AIDS crisis.

“I am not saying that, of course, the drama for me was anything like the drama for someone who did contract it, but for everyone involved it was a terrifying time,” Everett said.